Un éléphant aide une lionne et son bébé

D'après le compte Kruger Sightings, la lionne portait son bébé et commençait à fatiguer lorsqu'un éléphant est intervenu pour l'aider. Le mammifère géant aurait présenté sa trompe et le lionceau serait "monté à bord".
Une image presque aussi belle qu'invraisemblable.
We were following a lioness carrying her cub & she was getting really tired. An elephant showed up wanting to help the lioness. The elephant put its trunk down, the cub jumped up & the elephant carried the lion cub!!⁰S28, 3km from S entrance— Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) April 1, 2018
Tinged by Sloof Lirpa pic.twitter.com/aebvHwtrv5