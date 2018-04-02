Vu sur Twitter

Un éléphant aide une lionne et son bébé

RTL - lundi 2 avril 2018
Médias/Buzz
Médias/Buzz
© Twitter/Kruger Sightings

Le compte twitter Kruger Sightings a partagé une superbe photo d'un éléphant qui est venu en aide à une lionne et sa progéniture.

Le fait que cette photo ait été partagée le 1er avril laisse à penser qu'il pourrait s'agir d'un poisson d'avril mais nous choisissons d'y croire, parce que c'est plus agréable comme ça. 

D'après le compte Kruger Sightings, la lionne portait son bébé et commençait à fatiguer lorsqu'un éléphant est intervenu pour l'aider. Le mammifère géant aurait présenté sa trompe et le lionceau serait "monté à bord". 

Une image presque aussi belle qu'invraisemblable.



Article suivant
Coucou toi: Quand un invité surprise veut participer à la balade
Découvertes
Nouveaux Les plus vus