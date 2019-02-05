1
Photo

Un cosmonaute photographie la centrale nucléaire de Cattenom depuis l'ISS

RTL - mardi 5 février 2019
© Sergueï Riazanski / Twitter

Il y a quelques jours, le cosmonaute russe Sergueï Riazanski postait une photo de la centrale nucléaire de Cattenom vue depuis l'espace.

Près de 400 km au-dessus de nos têtes, la Station Spatiale internationale continue ses rotations. Pas moins de 14 par jour. Au gré de ses révolutions, l'ISS a survolé la Moselle. Ce fut le moment choisi par le cosmonaute russe Sergueï Riazanski pour photographier la centrale nucléaire de Cattenom.

Si impressionnantes vues du sol, ses tours de refroidissement ne sont pas plus épaisses qu'une tête d'épingle lorsqu'elles sont observées depuis l'espace. En revanche, on voit l'impressionnante ombre créée par son panache de vapeur d'eau.



