Une cascade du parc Yosemite "s'enflamme" chaque année en février

RTL - lundi 12 février 2018
© Stephen Leonardi / Unsplash / Domaine public

Chaque année, au mois de février, la cascade Horsetail du parc Yosemite se transforme en chute de feu. Un spectacle qui en met plein les yeux.

Rassurez-vous, la cascade n'est pas constituée de flammes ou de lave mais bien d'eau. C'est d'ailleurs un spectacle tout à fait naturel.

Quand toutes les conditions sont réunies, au crépuscule, le soleil vient éclairer la cascade et lui donne un reflet rouge-orangé. Avec le mouvement de l'eau, on croit alors à une véritable cascade de feu. Le spectacle est d'autant plus impressionnant que la cascade est très grande: 650 mètres de hauteur.

Le phénomène a d'ailleurs été appelé "Firefall", soit littéralement "chute de feu", en souvenir d'un événement similaire mais tout à fait factice au cours duquel le propriétaire d'un hôtel du parc jetait des charbons ardents depuis une colline, donnant l'impression d'une pluie de feu.

Quelques mois plus tard, au printemps, la cascade sera tarie et ne coulera plus avant l'hiver suivant.

