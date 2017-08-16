Une cascade du parc Yosemite "s'enflamme" chaque année en février

Quand toutes les conditions sont réunies, au crépuscule, le soleil vient éclairer la cascade et lui donne un reflet rouge-orangé. Avec le mouvement de l'eau, on croit alors à une véritable cascade de feu. Le spectacle est d'autant plus impressionnant que la cascade est très grande: 650 mètres de hauteur.
This week's #waterfallwednesday goes out to Yosemite with her fire fall this month. This unique photo can be captured at Horsetail Falls is the conditions are just perfect for two weeks in February. You have to have water flowing over this seasonal fall and just the right amount of sunshine at sunset for a perfect alignment. Will this be a good year or not? Who's planning to try and capture this sight? Fingers crossed. ••••• Many thanks to Huy @huynbui for sharing the awesomeness. ——— It's that time of the year again!!! I was so lucky to witness this phenomenon event last year. Hopefully Horsetail Falls has enough snow this year in order for this magical moment happens again.
Yosemite National Park's natural phenomena known as the "firefall" is when the elements work together just right. When it happens, the sun sets and the light hits the fall just right, making it look like lava flowing off the mountain. People come from all around the world to see and photograph it every February, but only the lucky ones get to witness it. Click the link in our bio to read about @david_waugh's experience and why he'll be going back again.
Le phénomène a d'ailleurs été appelé "Firefall", soit littéralement "chute de feu", en souvenir d'un événement similaire mais tout à fait factice au cours duquel le propriétaire d'un hôtel du parc jetait des charbons ardents depuis une colline, donnant l'impression d'une pluie de feu.
Quelques mois plus tard, au printemps, la cascade sera tarie et ne coulera plus avant l'hiver suivant.