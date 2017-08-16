Une cascade du parc Yosemite "s'enflamme" chaque année en février

This week’s #waterfallwednesday goes out to Yosemite with her fire fall this month. This unique photo can be captured at Horsetail Falls is the conditions are just perfect for two weeks in February. You have to have water flowing over this seasonal fall and just the right amount of sunshine at sunset for a perfect alignment. Will this be a good year or not? Who’s planning to try and capture this sight? Fingers crossed. ••••• Many thanks to Huy @huynbui for sharing the awesomeness. ——— It’s that time of the year again!!! I was so lucky to witness this phenomenon event last year. Hopefully Horsetail Falls has enough snow this year in order for this magical moment happens again. . . . #yosemite #yosemitenationalpark #california #nationalpark #nationalparkgeek #horsetailfalls #firefall #fire #lava #waterfall #landscapephotography #landscapelovers #naturephotography #naturalbeauty #nature #outdoors #outside #outsideisfree #optoutside #canonphotography #canonphoto #teamcanon #canonusa #canon5dmarkiv ——— #nationalparkgeek

