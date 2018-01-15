2
Aux Etats-Unis

Une voiture s'envole et s'encastre dans un cabinet dentaire

RTL - lundi 15 janvier 2018
Insolites
Insolites
© Capture d'écran Twitter

Un spectaculaire accident s'est produit aux Etats-Unis, en Californie, ce week-end.

La photo a été publiée sur Twitter par la police locale de Santa Ana : on y voit une voiture à moitié encastré au premier étage d'un cabinet dentaire.

Selon les autorités, le conducteur, qui a avoué avoir consommé de la drogue, a percuté le séparateur central de la route: un choc si violent que le véhicule s'est littéralement envolé pour finir sa course dans l'immeuble.

Le conducteur et son passager n'ont été que légèrement blessés.



Article suivant
Football en France: L'arbitre qui a taclé un joueur est suspendu
5Minutes-Plus
Nouveaux Les plus lus