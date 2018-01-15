Une voiture s'envole et s'encastre dans un cabinet dentaire

Selon les autorités, le conducteur, qui a avoué avoir consommé de la drogue, a percuté le séparateur central de la route: un choc si violent que le véhicule s'est littéralement envolé pour finir sa course dans l'immeuble.
Le conducteur et son passager n'ont été que légèrement blessés.
OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 janvier 2018